Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Drops By 12.1%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,581 shares of company stock worth $128,784. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Honest by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Honest by 41.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 21,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

