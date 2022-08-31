Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expands By 12.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 21,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 14,939,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,013,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

