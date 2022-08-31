SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967,439.00

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.98 million and $967,439.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00133823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

