Sio Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Sio Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 17,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,461. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

