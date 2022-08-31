Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) versus Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Head to Head Survey

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.41 $55.09 million $1.98 32.66 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.65 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Strategic Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.45% 4.44% 3.26% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

(Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.