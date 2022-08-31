Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

