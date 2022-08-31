Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.