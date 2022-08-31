SolFarm Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00431675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00818958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015474 BTC.
SolFarm Coin Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
Buying and Selling SolFarm
