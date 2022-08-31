Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

DTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Solo Brands stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.90 million and a P/E ratio of -86.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

