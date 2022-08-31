S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.85. 41,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.