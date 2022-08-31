SparkPoint Fuel Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,533.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $57,860.17 and $177,533.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 12% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00431672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015306 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

