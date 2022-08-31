SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 5.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 8,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,277. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

