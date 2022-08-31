SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

