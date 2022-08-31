Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Trading Up 2.8%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Spectris Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

