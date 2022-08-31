ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.46. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.49 and a 200 day moving average of $332.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

