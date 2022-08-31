ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 553,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,188,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

