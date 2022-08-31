ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $31.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.