ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading on Wednesday. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

