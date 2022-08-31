ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $5,764,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 70,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

