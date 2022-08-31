ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,248. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

