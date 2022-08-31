Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 190,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.