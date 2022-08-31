Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. 199,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

