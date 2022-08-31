Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $144,237.20 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $144,237.20 and approximately $173,885.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.