StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.