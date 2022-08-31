StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.
OpGen Price Performance
OPGN stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
