StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.