StockNews.com Upgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.
RADA opened at $10.25 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.90.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
