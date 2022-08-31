StockNews.com Upgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA opened at $10.25 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

