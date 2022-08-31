Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

