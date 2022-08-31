S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 45.4%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 45.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.79).

S&U Stock Down 45.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a PE ratio of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a current ratio of 36.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.13.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

