Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,345.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

DNPUF stock remained flat at $8.20 on Wednesday. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Sumitomo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

