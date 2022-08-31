Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

