Supercars (CAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Supercars (CAR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Supercars token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Supercars has a market cap of $1.31 million and $23,172.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.