Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 52485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Superior Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$57.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

