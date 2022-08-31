Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$4.41. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.41, with a volume of 21,789 shares.

Supremex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$117.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Supremex’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Supremex

In other Supremex news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,854,189. Insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $159,892 over the last 90 days.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

