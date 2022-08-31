Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $62,926.15 and $3.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00439715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00824498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015858 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,673,783 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.