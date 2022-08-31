Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Reaches $8.23 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $303,345.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Sylo Profile
Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Sylo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.
