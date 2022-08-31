Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Down 4.4%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.31 and last traded at $113.46. 9,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

