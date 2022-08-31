Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $33.92 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and $227,896.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,301,860 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

