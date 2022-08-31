Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7,699.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

SYY stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

