TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TClarke Stock Performance
Shares of CTO opened at GBX 144 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market cap of £63.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57. TClarke has a 52-week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.36.
TClarke Company Profile
