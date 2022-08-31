TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TClarke Stock Performance

Shares of CTO opened at GBX 144 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market cap of £63.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.57. TClarke has a 52-week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.36.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

