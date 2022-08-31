Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Tops $50.20 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00155632 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

