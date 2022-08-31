Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Stock Price Up 33.2%

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Rating) shares rose 33.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 50,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 75,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Temas Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Temas Resources Company Profile

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. The company's flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 48 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2,653.25 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

