Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

NYSE TNC traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

