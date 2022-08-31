The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Allstate worth $55,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

