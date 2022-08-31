The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 184,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

