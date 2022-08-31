The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $288.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

