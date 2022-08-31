The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $74,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

