The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.57. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.