TheStreet Downgrades Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) to C+

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVLY opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.49. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $148,643 and have sold 4,578 shares valued at $101,047. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

