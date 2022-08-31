TheStreet Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to C+

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. GSK has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.