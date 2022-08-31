TheStreet Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to C+

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. GSK has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GSK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,058.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

