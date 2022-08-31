TheStreet Lowers Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to D

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.02 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,983 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

