TheStreet Lowers Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to D

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance
NYSE:REPX opened at $25.02 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.