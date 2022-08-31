Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS remained flat at $13.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,096. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.